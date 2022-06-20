"Kingdom Eating God's Way: Why Do Christians Get Sick?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Denise K. Mitchell offers a reassuring message of taking control of one's health and caring for the body as God intended.
Denise K. Mitchell shares, "A question that needs to be answered
"Every Christian, or should I say everyone since God created us all, should have this book, Kingdom Eating / God's Way. What's really going on in the body of Christ, or with everyone, with all of this sickness? This can no longer be ignored. God is saying: 'I have the answer!'
"God is saying, 'I love you. I created you. You are my child. I need and want you healthy, not sick.' So many think eating healthy is no big deal. It is a big deal! If we don't do things God's way, we can run into trouble with some form of sickness or even death. This book is also a very good tool to go back to, to gain information as you begin to take baby steps to learn how to eat the Kingdom of God's way.
"Led by the Holy Spirit, after praying and seeking God about how so many Christians who loved Him and served Him were dying of cancer and other diseases, I finally got my answer for my prayer and put it together in this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise K. Mitchell's new book encourages and motivates while providing science-based facts about the body and the foods one needs to stay healthy.
