MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tropical Thirst: Chasing Purpose, Finding Destiny": an enjoyable journey through the author's life experiences. "Tropical Thirst" is the creation of published author Denise Price Gilhousen, born and raised in Hawaii in a Navy family, which instilled in her a yearning to travel and explore. Gilhousen currently resides in Louisiana with her loving husband.
Gilhousen shares, "Come join the journey as a child of the 1960s sails from the mainland to tropical islands to the Amazon River and beyond in search of her purpose and identity. Connecting with wonderful people, and some peculiar ones, beautiful lands, deep waters, and even deeper spiritual struggles, she finally finds what she is looking for.
"Come along on this crazy, true adventure to discover the treasure she finally found that changed her life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Price Gilhousen's new book shares key points of personal and spiritual growth experienced over a life of discovery.
Gilhousen shares a unique and inspiring journey of faith for the enjoyment and encouragement of others who seek a true path in life.
Consumers can purchase "Tropical Thirst: Chasing Purpose, Finding Destiny" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tropical Thirst: Chasing Purpose, Finding Destiny," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing