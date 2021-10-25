MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Interventions: Personal Testimonies of the Miraculous": an inspiring narrative of a life lived in exuberant faith.
This insightful book is the creation of published author Denise Samuels, Minister of Religion, a Justice of the Peace, a Certified Mediator, and a member of the Lay Magistrates Association, St. Andrew Chapter, Jamaica. Samuels is an internationally certified trainer and a human resource specialist with over twenty years of experience in the field.
Samuels shares, "The concept of divine interventions is not a myth but a reality. Miracles are one sure way that God intervenes in our lives. This book takes you on a personal journey of real-life experiences of brokenness, financial struggle, and pain and how God made a way through a series of astounding and life-transforming miracles. These stories are coupled with sermons birthed from the experiences, as He rewrote the script of my life.
'It is meant to prove that your life has been predestined for greatness by God; that God will never leave you, and even during your greatest trial and your darkest days, He is still with you, working behind the scenes to accomplish His will and purpose in your life.
'You will be encouraged and challenged to keep pressing forward, to remain determined and focused, for in due season, you shall reap, if you faint not (Gal. 6:9).' "
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Samuels' new book is a motivating exploration of ways in which one can experience God within their life. Samuels shares in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others to look for the miracles that happen every day.
Consumers can purchase"Divine Interventions: Personal Testimonies of the Miraculous" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Divine Interventions: Personal Testimonies of the Miraculous," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
