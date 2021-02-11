MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Squiggy": a simple and lighthearted tale of a baby squirrel who learned courage and survival from a human who saved him from danger. "Squiggy" is the creation of published author Denna Asbjornsen, a drama teacher and a playwright. She has always dreamed of sharing her children's stories and hopes her words and characters will entertain and inspire others.
Asbjornsen shares, "Squiggy, a baby gray squirrel, is seriously injured by a playful puppy. Abandoned by his mother to protect her other child, he is left on his own. A kind elderly lady chases the puppy away and takes the frightened Squiggy home. She treats his wounds and lovingly nurses him back to health. When he is well enough, she patiently teaches him how to survive in the wild and slowly releases him to his own environment. Squiggy, who was taught that humans were dangerous, learns that some humans are very kind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denna Asbjornsen's new book delights the young kids with a story that will touch their hearts as they get to know a tiny squirrel, hurt and abandoned, who finds a helping hand from someone he did not expect. This is a tale that will move both parents and children.
View a synopsis of "Squiggy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Squiggy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Squiggy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing