MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Story for My Sunshine": a stirring journal designed to encourage the readers, especially the parents, to pass on their stories to their sons and daughters so their kids can learn the important lessons that will help them grow holistically. "Story for My Sunshine" is the creation of published author Dennis Crosby, a typical countryman who finds an adventure in everything around him. He treats all around him as a friend which he learned from his four parents and his relationship with Jesus.
Crosby writes, "My story started when my father passed away at an early age. Family members were telling stories about him and my grandfather that I had never heard. I was wishing I knew about the stories while my dad was still with us. Alivia or Sunshine was three when I decided to pass some of my stories, good or bad, and thoughts to her and my son Jason. I just put a few notes on the computer off and on for about ten years. Then I had heart troubles and started to make the notes into the stories. A lady I knew at Church helped me edit the first rough draft and suggested I have it published. So from me to you...enjoy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Crosby's new book is a potent narrative of a father's story made out of notes the author has placed on the computer in the past several years. These stories aim to let the children know more about the life of their father before and after having a child.
This book is not only designed for parents to tell their stories to their kids but is also prepared for children so they may be able to understand the life of a father.
View a synopsis of "Story for My Sunshine" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Story for My Sunshine" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Story for My Sunshine," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing