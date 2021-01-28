MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Snake Bitten": a potent narrative that shares resounding perspectives that aid people in healing from pain and attain a renewed purpose in life. "Snake Bitten" is the creation of published author Dennis J. Allen, a veteran of the United States Army, serving as an Apache attack helicopter electronic and weapons system repair specialist.
Allen shares, "Have you been wrestling with some deep emotion battles, plagued by some painful memories, or just can't seem to forgive yourself because of a few bad choices or circumstances you've encountered throughout this life? If you or someone you know, are emotionally or mentally scarred by life's tough events, lessons, or misfortunes, then 'Snake Bitten' is written with you or them in mind. It is not just an ordinary book; it's also a survival tool to help us identify and deal with some of the root causes of those unvoiced, unattended, and untreated pains and poisons that have molded us into the person we have become today.
"Unfortunately, there are many of us who are battling with bitterness, jealousy, fits of rage, substance abuse, or even suicidal thoughts because we have not been made aware of or equipped to deal with something called spiritual poisoning. 'Snake Bitten' helps us discover how to properly recognize and respond to spiritual snakes well before we are bitten and become their next victim or meal, just as Jesus did. It also helps identify the nine symptoms of spiritual poisoning when we are bitten.
"We will look at the importance of knowing how to properly react after being bitten by treating the poison first instead of making the sometimes fatal mistake of trying to pay the snake back first, for biting us. We will discover the brave and victorious journey of going down the road to recovery. Lastly, we will learn the importance of rest after the journey. Rest is a part of God's will for our lives and many of us must learn the fact that it is not a sin to receive it. If this sounds like something you need or want to add to your library or life, then do yourself or your loved one a favor, and grab a copy of this life-changing message."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis J. Allen's new book hopes to illuminate the readers' hearts and minds with thought-provoking virtues that strengthen their faith in God and desire to live fulfilling lives.
View the synopsis of "Snake Bitten" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Snake Bitten" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Snake Bitten," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing