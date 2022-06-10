"Five Talons of the Star" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis P. Murphy Jr. is the first installment of an intended three-part collection that will explore a distant galaxy filled with adventure, danger, and the unexpected.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Five Talons of the Star": a gripping fantasy that finds a young warrior on an unforgettable journey. "Five Talons of the Star" is the creation of published author Dennis P. Murphy Jr., a dedicated husband and loving father who attended the University of Texas in San Antonio, majoring in art.
Murphy Jr. shares, "Betrayal, revenge, and a loss of faith. These are the conundrums that Tulane must face within the moments of a war his people did not choose. In a solar system where an ancient alien race has resided for eons, a powerful secret lies in the planets surrounding it. Tulane and his people will soon find out that this secret will be key to an entirely new freedom they've never encountered, and an unforgettable journey that will change their lives forever.
"Join the sci-fi adventure as you witness through the eyes of Tulane an evolution of a lifestyle influenced by the politics of war, choice, and undiscovered power. Embark on an epic journey to other planets with plenty of action, drama, and self-discovery that guarantee to touch your heart forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis P. Murphy Jr.'s new book presents an imaginative and adventurous fiction.
Murphy Jr. skillfully crafts a multilayered tale that finds a group of people discovering long forgotten and hidden secrets.
