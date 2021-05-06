MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "7 Keys to Discovering Genesis Is True: How to Inspire Others with Persuasive Insights to the Truth of Biblical Creation": an inspiring discussion of creation. "7 Keys to Discovering Genesis Is True: How to Inspire Others with Persuasive Insights to the Truth of Biblical Creation" is the work of published author, Dennis R. Petersen, a devoted husband and father who has taught seminars on Biblical creation nationwide over the last 40 years.
Petersen shares, "Do you want a simple guide book to clarify Genesis creation and glorify Jesus Christ? This book lays out a simple road map for your journey of discovery. This logical series of clear and concise discussions will help you walk through a conversation with a loved one or any open-minded friend who has been misled by evolutionist confusion. Throughout the book you will find memorable quotes and humorous nuggets that will bring a smile to your face and a-ha moments to your heart.
"Here is a step-by-step strategy to ask great questions leading to solid biblical answers. You may know people who are confused about creation in Genesis and a logical understanding of the origin of everything. Now you have not only facts of science but also a delightful way to help others grasp God's truth on the topic.
"The introduction gives an amazing fact about the Bible. In 'Why Should You Read This Book?' the author affirms that God invites us to challenge His Word by asking questions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis R. Petersen's new book is a uniquely organized resource for functionally conversing about God's masterful creation.
Readers are encouraged to use the details included as a conversational guide with inquiring children and new believers as they follow along very key foundational points of Genesis. Readers are provided with helpful questions to use in their everyday discussions of creation.
View a synopsis of "7 Keys to Discovering Genesis Is True: How to Inspire Others with Persuasive Insights to the Truth of Biblical Creation" on YouTube.
