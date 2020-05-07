PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S. millions are sad and fearful. They awake every morning with a sense of dread:
- Coronavirus has taken over the country leaving an uncertain future.
- 42 Million Americans Are Going Hungry—one out of seven.
- 30 Million Unemployed.
- Gun Violence Has Turned America into a War Zone.
- 27.4 Million Americans Have No Health Coverage
- The U.S. Ranks 54th in the World in Life Expectancy.
- 54,259 U.S. Bridges Are in Dangerous Disrepair.
- $300 Billion Needed to Replace America's Ancient Water Pipes.
- U.S. Air Traffic Control Runs on 40-year-old Technology.
- All Americans Are Angry—at each other or at something!
The Trillion-pound Gorilla Everyone Wants to Ignore
Click on the US Debt Clock to see the exact trillions of dollars every U.S. Citizen owes right now—from oldest seniors right down to each newborn baby entering this world.
The only way make this horrendous burden go away is with taxes. Taxes enable citizens to pool their money to buy necessities and luxuries they cannot afford on their own—guaranteed health care, safe bridges, beautiful roads, good schools and universities, hospitals, world-class airports, air and rail safety, clean water, police, fire protection, sanitation, cash money, first responders, national defense and competent international diplomacy.
Taxes are good. Citizens of countries with high taxes are happy and love their life.
Solution
Blogger Denny Hatch has come up with 14 commonsense new taxes to rescue the economy and guarantee a bright future for coming generations. Yes, everything will be more expensive, but America will whole.
Three of the 14 new taxes are:
(1) Reinstate the 1948-1951 top tax bracket of 91%.
(2) S.Q.U.A.T. (Society's Quantity Usurping of Air Tax)
(3) V.A.T. (Value Added Tax) used by 140 countries worldwide.
(4) Plus 11 more.
You are invited to Click Here for the Current
Post of Denny Hatch's May 7, 2020 Blog.
http://dennyhatch.blogspot.com/2020/05/93-fourteen-commonsense-new-taxes.html
About Denny Hatch
At age 84, he has had a 60-year career in marketing, direct marketing and P.R. He is the founder of the iconic newsletter, WHO'S MAILING WHAT! and the author of six business books and four novels. His Marketing blog is free to all.
IN THE NEWS
Tensions Emerge Between Republicans
Over Coronavirus Spending and How to
Rescue the Economy
—Seung Min Kim
Washington Post
Media Contact
Denny Hatch
200 West Washington Square, #3007
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-644-9526
dennyhatch@yahoo.com