MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Grouch on the Couch": a delightful children's work with important messages. "The Grouch on the Couch" is the creation of published author Denny Hook, a retired United Methodist minister living in Gainesville, Texas.
Hook shares, "This is the story of a very lonely and bitter man who spends his days sitting on his couch and moaning about how bad his life is. He is not open to be with others and especially not with children. One day his complaints are heard and responded to. An old tree, in the midst of winter, has words of wisdom and support that lead to a transformation of the Grouch's life. This is a story of change and hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denny Hook's new book is an inspiring story of finding joy in the later years of life.
Illustrated by the author's grandson, Ian Hook Adams, Hook shares an encouraging tale of hope that will touch the heart of any reader.
View a synopsis of "The Grouch on the Couch" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Grouch on the Couch" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Grouch on the Couch," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
