MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "7 Things The Church Should Teach": a well-written exposition that maximizes understanding of life, faith, and one's purpose, and reveals important points one should know as they take on their life journey. "7 Things The Church Should Teach" is the creation of published author Derick Braggs, the pastor of Meticulous Word Ministries. He is a graduate of William Carey University, a US army veteran.
Braggs shares, "When reading the Bible, it is important to understand the who, what, when, where and why. You need to know the answers to the questions. Whom does the scripture refer to? Did it pertain to a specific people or is it for everyone? Does it pertain to me today or is it figurative? Is it an allegory? What is the spiritual revelation? Does it refer to the time when it was written or is it still relevant today? When did it happen or when will it happen? Is it geographically specific? How does it apply to us today? Why was it written? What is the message? Whom is the message written for? Is this an example or is it a standard? Who is it about? Is the scripture consistent with another scripture? Is it before Christ or after Christ? Answering these questions allow for maximum understanding and eliminates the possibility of private interpretation. During a time when the truth is under attack, it has to be revealed.
"Discover what The Church Should Know"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derick Braggs's new book is a thought-provoking and insightful manuscript for every single person to gain access to important knowledge and essential understanding of the real truths in the world where deception risks mankind.
