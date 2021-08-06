MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As My Husband Would Say: Don't Love Me More Than God": an engaging selection of faith-based poetry. "As My Husband Would Say: Don't Love Me More Than God" is the creation of published author Derothea Simpson, a passionate creator who has read poems in different churches across the Philadelphia area, including late husband Pastor Willie Eugene Simpson Sr.'s church.
Simpson shares, "Inspirations to writing poetry derived from years of experiences through life and thoughts from Ms. Derothea Simpson's heart to encourage herself and others that no matter who is far or near, God is always with you. Just listen and meditate. You can also hear a word of encouragement from the Creator. Poems that can help you get through different situations and milestones of your life to get you through. These poems can help you calm your deep inter-soul and gives you peace while going through because as you know, if you live, everyone will have to go through life's milestone and growth.
"Some poems were written when Ms. Simpson awakens at night, in deep thought, throughout the day, or times when she was going through a trial and came out of that trial victorious. Ms. Simpson also was inspired of good times of joy, happiness, and love she experiences with family and friends. You have experienced these moments throughout life and can relate with this book in your own way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derothea Simpson's new book is a personal selection of writings inspired by life, faith, and God's grace.
Simpson presents an eclectic arrangement of writings in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others on the path to God.
View a synopsis of "As My Husband Would Say: Don't Love Me More Than God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "As My Husband Would Say: Don't Love Me More Than God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "As My Husband Would Say: Don't Love Me More Than God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing