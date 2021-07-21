MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Santa Said": a fascinating journey of Santa in his annual visit to children during Christmas eve with the help of his reindeers. This charming picture book is written in a rhythmical prose that will certainly capture the attention of children. "Santa Said" is the creation of published author Derrel "Buck" Perry, a devoted husband who worked as Santa's helper with his wife for twenty-three years before her passing. He currently lives in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta.
Perry shares, "Santa Said was an effort to show some of the fun traditions that have developed around the Christmas celebration while keeping the birth of our Savior as the real reason we celebrate. The tradition of Santa Claus could be taught from the Bible—love, happiness, and giving.
"I hope you enjoy Santa Said."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derrel "Buck" Perry's new book is a sweet and fun read that reminds readers to appreciate the real reason why everyone celebrates Christmas. Each page of this amazing picture book is filled with delightful illustrations that will amuse both a child and an adult.
View a synopsis of "Santa Said" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Santa Said" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Santa Said," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing