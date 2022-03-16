MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Wise": a powerful discussion of faith and the importance of trusting in God wholeheartedly. "Be Wise" is the creation of published author Desiree Alcantara, a devoted wife and mother who graduated from Miami Dade College in 2010 with a degree in psychology and later the Institute of Leadership King Jesus Ministries as a minister.
Alcantara shares, "In a world full of uncertainty and confusion, it's very important to research the truth for ourselves and not let anyone deceive us. It is very important to search for the truth more than silver and gold. In this book, you will learn that everything is not what it seems and that there is a conspiracy against humanity. The world is a stage, and we are living in the final days, where the strong delusion the Bible speaks about is covering the earth and where the youth is taught that evil is good and good is evil.
"We must stand up against the deception that is being fed to the masses and expose the truth as it is before is too late. We must learn to rely on God for our healing and for our salvation and not put our trust in the pharmaceutical industry, the government, the apostate church, or in any men. The time has come for the veil to be removed and for the eyes to be opened to what the truth about this world and its system is, and about the truth of this life and the afterlife is. Everything we have been taught is a lie, and we must deny it and choose the love of the truth, or we will perish. Do not harden your hearts to what the Spirit has to say. Be wise and choose life.
"The day of the Lord is at hand. Are you ready to meet your Maker?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Desiree Alcantara's new book draws from the author's private research into key components of the modern world and how it relates to scripture.
Alcantara's articulate presentation will draw readers in and push them to a point of reflection in order to consider the statements found within.
