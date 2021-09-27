MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Unfailing Love": a powerful devotional that will engage and delight. "God's Unfailing Love" is the creation of published author Dessie J. Dantzler, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who retired from the medical field after many years of serving as a nurse and unit manager. Dantzler has enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world and currently lives in Los Angeles, California.
Dantzler shares, "This devotional was born and written from scripture, prayer, and listening to the Holy Spirit. As you read, let the love of God inspire and encourage your heart, spirit, and mind. Since life has many twists and turns, let the words of this devotional bring you peace and comfort. In reading these words and praying these prayers, expect God to deepen your experience and relationship with him. The power of God's love is like no other love, and it can be trusted because it is constant, unmovable, unconditional, and everlasting. As you sit in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ, let him draw you near, embracing you in 'God's unfailing love.'
"In writing this devotional, it allowed me the opportunity to share the love of God with others, and this devotional guide can be used any and all times.
"I would like to give special thanks and gratitude to my husband for his support and sister, Norma Cook, for her support, editing, and mentoring every step of the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dessie J. Dantzler's new book is a heartwarming exploration of faith that is sure to encourage any believer.
Dantzler shares in hopes of bringing God's Word to those who need it most. Through the peaks and valleys of life, she offers a nurturing sense of faith within the pages of this engaging devotional.
Consumers can purchase "God's Unfailing Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Unfailing Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
