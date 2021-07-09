MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Thoughts of a Listener: Volume 1": a creative arrangement of lyrical writings. "The Thoughts of a Listener: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Destinee Strickland, a native of Portland, Oregon, who has always enjoyed the arts along with math and science.
Strickland shares, "Take a peek inside the mind of an introverted woman, who often finds it hard to express her feelings aloud. The Thoughts of a Listener vol. 1 is a beautifully painted picture using words to splatter those emotions onto the pages. Brace yourself for the relatable, emotional rollercoaster as the topics of religion, doubt, death, absent fathers, and racism are unfolded before your eyes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Destinee Strickland's new book is an inspiring arrangement of poems based on life experiences.
The author presents a collection of carefully selected poems written during moments of joy and defeat.
View a synopsis of "The Thoughts of a Listener: Volume 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Thoughts of a Listener: Volume 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Thoughts of a Listener: Volume 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing