"Stillness in the Garden: Discovering the Success and Strength of What It Means to Be Still" from Christian Faith Publishing author Destiny Finn is a heartfelt look into the author's personal journey that offers insightful advice for expanding one's awareness of God.
Finn shares, "In a culture that has the motto 'the more you do, the more you are,' the command of being still seems like the last thing any of us are doing. We may want to be still, but we don't even know where to begin.
"What does it even mean? How does one learn to be still yet productive and successful in all areas of our life, not just physically but mentally, emotionally, and spiritually as well? Or if you're like me, maybe you've struggled for years with the concept of being still that, to you, being still means to be lazy, unproductive, and ultimately wasting precious time; that it would make you less of a person.
"But here, we have a calling from God to be still—the opposite of what our culture preaches. Take the journey with me in discovering the success and strength of what it means to be still and know who he is."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Destiny Finn's new book takes readers into a personal and encouraging reflection on balancing the demands of the modern world with God's hope for all.
Finn presents a welcoming message of faith and God's comfort within the pages of this thoughtful discussion of personal and spiritual growth.
