"God's Hand Has Always Been Upon Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dewey Chapman is an enjoyable and faith-based discussion of life growing up in a family of fourteen and the profound moments that have shaped a life of faith.
Chapman shares, "In this book, I am sharing a great deal of my life. You will read of many instances of God's protection in my life. This book gives readers a chance to understand that no matter what they are going through, God knows and cares for them and is able to supply all of their needs."
"From many exciting adventures of a small southwest Virginia boy growing up in an age before computers and computer games were invented to a grown man with a deep love for God, this book is a true account of the life of a southwest Virginia man from a young child to an adult."
"Come join in on many fun childhood adventures all the way to several life-threatening experiences as the boy grows into a man."
"Dewey feels inspired within the depths of his heart from the Lord that the stories in this book can help people in all walks of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dewey Chapman's new book offers thoughtful reflections and encouraging messages of how God has acted within the author's life.
Chapman shares a nostalgic collection of family stories within the pages of this enjoyable memoir.
Consumers can purchase "God's Hand Has Always Been Upon Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Hand Has Always Been Upon Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
