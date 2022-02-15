Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. is a global technology and analytics provider that delivers outcomes on customer engagement to Fortune 500 clients with the help of leading analytical technologies and world-class global resources. OSG uniquely combines historical data with the future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers of our clients by going beyond the “who” and the “what” and understanding the “how” and “why” behind their decision-making. (PRNewsfoto/Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics))