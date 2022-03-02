MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Loving Memory: A Story of Love, Loss, and Living On": an emotionally raw biography that explores love, loss, and what comes after. "In Loving Memory: A Story of Love, Loss, and Living On" is the creation of published author Diana Monique Soriano, a ten year veteran of the United States Army who has since gone on to earn three college degrees, including a master's in human resources.
Soriano shares, "This book is a reflection on finding my soul mate at a young age and then losing him to the war in Afghanistan. It will describe my relationship with Bobby Pagan, our deployment to Afghanistan, being notified that he was killed in action, the healing process, and a snippet of how life has been after his loss. My book will deliver a clear insight on what it is like to lose a loved one to war, the events that took place after the casualty report was received, and the journey through healing as I have lived on without my significant other. This book will depict some very painful memories but will also entail a beautiful love story that unfortunately had a tragic end. When my fiancé was killed in action, I went through the motions, but I was numb and in utter shock. When I was finally ready to accept and face my loss, I felt so alone because people felt uncomfortable discussing the topic. I want to take my readers on my journey through my eyes, have them feel the raw emotions that I felt throughout the process, and show them what I went through. I also want to shed light on my experience of grief and mourning. I want people who have lost a loved one to know that they are not alone and that there is no time limit on grieving. If that concept alone can bring some sort of comfort to someone, then I'd have accomplished my mission in sharing my story. I pray that this book somehow touches the heart of others, especially those who have experienced a loss like I have. There are no words that can ever make it any better, but know that you are not alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Monique Soriano's new book is a heartfelt reflection on life that provides a deeply personal look into the author's most private moments.
Soriano shares in hopes of reaching others who seek comfort following a significant loss to the dangers of war.
