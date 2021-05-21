MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Myrtle the Sea Turtle": a thought-provoking short story incorporated with colorful illustrations produced to enhance the creativity and imagination of its young readers. Myrtle the Sea Turtle" is the creation of published author Diane Andussies, an admirable author and poet, and a devoted mother who spends quality time with her children through reading stories.
Andussies shares, "Fact 1: Sea turtles have very good senses (eyesight, hearing, touch, and smell).
Myrtle felt cozy and safe inside her shell. It was her home that she knew well.
She could feel a crack below her flipper and see a sliver of light shining through.
Then one day she thought it through what she must do.
'I must break through!'
Snap, crackle, and pop!
'I'm free. Come have an adventure with me.'
Myrtle's journey is just beginning. She's got friends to make and danger to escape.
Follow along for more sea turtle facts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Andussies's new book is an astonishing read filled with lessons that inspire children to have the courage to do new things and explore the world even if it takes to break out from their own shells.
