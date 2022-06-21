The Gilded Age romantic comedy follows the life and loves of the wealthy and eccentric Blakeleys
PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Loving Leopold: Amour Toujours" (published by Archway Publishing), Diane Coia-Ramsay's exciting conclusion of the "Loving Leopold" trilogy, the summer of 1904 brings turbulence and unexpected intrigue into the lives of Leopold and Amalie Blakeley.
It is 1904 and Leopold and Amalie Blakeley have been happily married for six years. After a brutal winter, they are once again delighted to return to their country retreat. On this occasion, the Blakeleys are bringing along newlyweds, Annabelle March and her husband, Harvey Havemeyer. Malcolm McFadden, still nurturing an undying love for Amalie, is also returning with his new bride, Dolores.
When an unexpected visitor arrives from Spain with malicious intent and a woman from Leopold's past suddenly reappears to spark Amalie's jealousy and his profound embarrassment, the summer becomes overshadowed by drama and intrigue. As McFadden, Blanche, and Cordelia become involved in the couple's latest adventures, along with Mr. and Mrs. March and Lady Agatha Pengallon, the ever-dependable Bridgette keeps everything running as smoothly as possible, despite Amalie's various schemes and revelations. Amid the setting of a changing world and the enduring passion between Leopold and Amalie, many mysteries are discovered and finally resolved.
"A romantic comedy with intrigue and lots of humor, including the appearance new characters who create even more adventures that upset and challenge the couple's equilibrium," Coia-Ramsay says. "I want readers to feel primarily entertained by my writing and to fall in love with the characters in the book, which indeed I have over the series of three books that take us into their daily lives."
About the Author
Diane Coia-Ramsay spent her formative years in the United Kingdom while nurturing a great love of history, particularly Victorian and Edwardian romance. She now resides in the United States. "Loving Leopold: Amour Toujours" is her third novel and the final installment in her "Loving Leopold" trilogy.
