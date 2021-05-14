MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Polly's Garden": a lovingly crafted tale. "Polly's Garden" is the creation of published author Diane Howard, a loving sister and creative soul.
Howard shares, "I wrote Polly's Garden for my sister in her final few weeks. When we were children, she would tell me the most fantastic stories. It then stood to reason that in her last months, the two of us would visit the Garden each evening before bedtime, lying in the dark while spinning tales and giggling. It was at once the most heartbreaking and transformational period of my life.
I learned so many incredible life lessons from my sister Polly, but perhaps none is as important as the realization that we're all stronger and far more capable than we think. Not in a strong-as-steel sense, rigid and unforgiving, but more so in that we're strong like water. We ebb and flow. We love. We grieve. We recover.
And we share.
"I do hope you enjoy her story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Howard's new book is an enjoyable tale of using one's imagination.
Written in honor of a dearly departed sister, Howard welcomes readers to enjoy a whimsical story of the adventures that can await them if they take the time to look.
View a synopsis of "Polly's Garden" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Polly's Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Polly's Garden," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing