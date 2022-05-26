"Miles the Ant and Sheriff Willy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Martinez is a charming narrative that takes young readers on a journey with a little ant and a helpful worm that imparts an important lesson.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miles the Ant and Sheriff Willy": a delightful tale of unexpected adventure and the dangers of disobeying one's parents. "Miles the Ant and Sheriff Willy" is the creation of published author Diane Martinez, a United States Navy veteran and proud mother of two boys.

Martinez shares, "Have you ever been frustrated or mad when an adult tells you that you can't do something? Well, Miles the ant knows just how you feel. Let us go on a short adventure and learn a lesson you may never know you needed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Martinez's new book features delightful illustrations by Diane Roberts.

Martinez shares a sweet tale alongside Roberts's vibrant illustrations for the delight and entertainment of readers of all ages to share together.

Consumers can purchase "Miles the Ant and Sheriff Willy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Miles the Ant and Sheriff Willy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

