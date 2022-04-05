"I Am Legend" from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Pelkey is an enjoyable continuation of the tale started in Pelkey's flagship novel of engaging fantasy and encouraging spiritual themes.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Legend": a compelling tale of magic, myth, and unexpected twists of fate. "I Am Legend" is the creation of published author Diane Pelkey, a loving mother and grandmother who survives a beloved husband, Robert, and enjoys retirement after a career in the insurance industry.
Pelkey shares, "In this sequel to Forest for the Trees, we find Dame Puissant, the good witch, acting as First Seat on the Rebirth Council, along with Morgen le Fay of the Nine Sisters of Avalon. Five of her siblings are asked to join her in preparation for the arrival of their exceptional charge, Legend.
"This courageous teen is the youngest human ever selected to receive the gift of rebirth. Born of a reclusive mother, she finds herself orphaned at the age of ten. Her adoptive father, Drake, is a counselor at New Hope, a prestigious private school in Boston, Massachusetts.
"When four disgruntled students decide to take control of the academy at gunpoint and begin a killing spree, fourteen-year-old Legend finds a means of escape for the fifteen small children in her after-school care program. One of the shooters discovers her in the act, with three tots remaining. She is able to deter him long enough to see the final trio escape, but when the mastermind of the coup finds her, there is no escape.
"Legend awakens in a strange but beautiful place. A world of wonder. Her maiden voyage onto a wondrous path of life, death, mythical creatures. A gift that is offered at a cost.
"From that day on, from that day filled with terror, all present and future lives will continue to make demands that are a constant test of her resolve and courage.
"Legend will prove herself worthy. She will testify with firm conviction—I Am Legend!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Pelkey's new book will delight and entertain readers from the first page.
Pelkey continues to offer a compelling fantasy realm that will draw readers in and paint a vivid scene for the imagination.
Consumers can purchase "I Am Legend" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am Legend," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing