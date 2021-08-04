MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Years of Watermelon Ice: New and Selected Poems": a potent exploration of a spiritual journey. "Years of Watermelon Ice: New and Selected Poems" is the creation of published author Diane Prebula, a native of Connecticut who later moved to Arizona as a teen. She studied English, psychology, and dance at Arizona State and Northern Arizona University. Being involved with the hippie counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s ultimately led to managing a discipleship/recovery program at City Light with Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. She is blessed with three adult children and two beautiful grandchildren.
Prebula shares, "Years of Watermelon Ice echoes a journey that praises the Lord of all creation for His rescue, relief, and plan. As we move through this pilgrimage, His abiding Spirit, in us, issues hope and a future; despite these postmodern days of widespread unbelief, we, His people, know His return is imminent.
"He longs to speak to and through us, lighting the way to peace in dark and desperate times. He uses broken people who have made Him Lord; He recreates us into something beautiful—in His time and way.
"This collection of poems reflects the watching and waiting, the suffering and joy of our adventure in pilgrimage…and all God's people cry, 'Come, Lord Jesus!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Prebula's new book is a creative and enjoyable venture into the author's life via personal poetry.
The collection of poems found within is emotional, inspiring, and thought-provoking. Readers will have an ample amount to consider as they step into this spiritual work.
View a synopsis of "Years of Watermelon Ice: New and Selected Poems" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Years of Watermelon Ice: New and Selected Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Years of Watermelon Ice: New and Selected Poems," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing