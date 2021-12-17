MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "12 Ordinary Men Who Lived Extraordinary Lives: A Study Guide on the Minor Prophets": a potent study of the Minor Prophets. "12 Ordinary Men Who Lived Extraordinary Lives: A Study Guide on the Minor Prophets" is the creation of published author Diane Rafferty, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Washington state.

Rafferty shares, "This study guide is designed to help you explore how God speaks to and through ordinary people and how His message can be applied to your life today.

"In this study, you will examine the lives of twelve ordinary men whom God chose to tell His message. They vary in age, education, occupation, marital status, and spiritual maturity. Some of them complain to God about the message and others are fearful to speak the message and one even runs away.

"These were real men living in a world much like ours today, and just like then, it is still God's joy to work through 'ordinary' people to reveal His message to the world.

"Are you an ordinary person? If so, God wants to talk to you!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Rafferty's new book will encourage and challenge new and established believers.

Rafferty shares a comprehensive guide with scriptural references for the enjoyment of students of Christ.

Consumers can purchase "12 Ordinary Men Who Lived Extraordinary Lives: A Study Guide on the Minor Prophets" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "12 Ordinary Men Who Lived Extraordinary Lives: A Study Guide on the Minor Prophets," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.