MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "12 Ordinary Men Who Lived Extraordinary Lives: A Study Guide on the Minor Prophets": a potent study of the Minor Prophets. "12 Ordinary Men Who Lived Extraordinary Lives: A Study Guide on the Minor Prophets" is the creation of published author Diane Rafferty, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Washington state.
Rafferty shares, "This study guide is designed to help you explore how God speaks to and through ordinary people and how His message can be applied to your life today.
"In this study, you will examine the lives of twelve ordinary men whom God chose to tell His message. They vary in age, education, occupation, marital status, and spiritual maturity. Some of them complain to God about the message and others are fearful to speak the message and one even runs away.
"These were real men living in a world much like ours today, and just like then, it is still God's joy to work through 'ordinary' people to reveal His message to the world.
"Are you an ordinary person? If so, God wants to talk to you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Rafferty's new book will encourage and challenge new and established believers.
Rafferty shares a comprehensive guide with scriptural references for the enjoyment of students of Christ.
