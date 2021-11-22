MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Fear Meets Faith": a vibrant exploration of the tale of David and Goliath. "When Fear Meets Faith" is the creation of published author Diane Waldrep Brown, a Carolina native who enjoys life as an educator, poet, aspiring ballerina, and devoted fur mama to two Boston terriers, Roxi and Axl.
Brown shares, "In the poetic retelling of an age-old story, a boy stands face-to-face with a giant and discovers that when you step out in faith, God is already by your side."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Waldrep Brown's new book will delight and engage the imagination of any young reader.
With a lyrical narrative and vibrant imagery, Brown proudly presents an engaging tale for the enjoyment of young readers and those who love them.
