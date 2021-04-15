MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Remember Me…: For My Granddaughters": an illustrated children's story about family, love, loss, and faith in the Lord's grace. "Remember Me…: For My Granddaughters" is the creation of published author Diane Winterhoff, a writer born and raised in a small town called Mantua, Ohio. She has been raised a Christian all her life. She has two children and two adorable granddaughters.
Winterhoff shares, "Have you ever talked to your children when a grandparent passes away? This book is to read to your child when something like this happens. As a grandmother, years go by instead of days. There is no better joy in watching a family grow in happiness through the years. But years do go by.
"This book is to soothe a child when a loss occurs and to have a discussion as a parent that God has this. Trust in Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Winterhoff's new book is a good read for the young hearts in which they will gain an understanding and find comfort every time they face sadness and loss. This is also an effective tool for adults to begin a discussion with children in this subject.
View a synopsis of "Remember Me…: For My Granddaughters" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Remember Me…: For My Granddaughters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Remember Me…: For My Granddaughters," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing