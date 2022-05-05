"True Tales of Charlie the Barn Cat: The Story of Us" from Christian Faith Publishing author DiAnna Larson is an enjoyable family narrative that finds a mother cat imparting important lessons to a curious litter of kittens.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "True Tales of Charlie the Barn Cat: The Story of Us": a charming story based on a true-life experience. "True Tales of Charlie the Barn Cat: The Story of Us" is the creation of published author DiAnna Larson, a loving mother and life-long animal lover.
Larson shares, "Come join six rambunctious kittens as they impatiently get ready for their evening bath, then off to bed. Once they're settled, Charlie asks Mama Kitty for a story. She tells them of how she found the farm where they live and about the humans that care for them. The kittens put in their thoughts of the humans, then learn that they need to treat them nicely so they don't get in trouble. Mama Kitty gets them settled back down, and they all doze off to dream their kitten dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DiAnna Larson's new book will delight and entertain as readers get to know a loving family of cats.
Larson offers readers a fun and lighthearted narrative with vibrant imagery to captivate the imagination.
