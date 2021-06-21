MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Treasure Buried in the Field: A Brief Study of a Wonderful and Perhaps Neglected Message From the Past, Which was Given by God to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, to be Shared with the World.": a potent exploration of religious prophecy. "Treasure Buried in the Field: A Brief Study of a Wonderful and Perhaps Neglected Message From the Past, Which was Given by God to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, to be Shared with the World." is the creation of published author Dick Walters, a native of western Colorado who worked in the Engineering Department of the US Forest Service in Colorado and Oregon. He served for sixteen years as chief surveyor for oil companies engaged in the oil shale industry of Western Colorado, including considerable underground surveying work.
Walters shares, "Bible prophecy is fast fulfilling. Daniel 12:1 tells us that there is coming '---a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that time---' A Christian author, Ellen White, years ago wrote, 'we need to be enlightened in regard to the plan of salvation. There is not one in one hundred who understands for himself the Bible truth on this subject.' (1 Selected Messages, 360) She also wrote in her book Faith and Works, p. 67, 'If ever a
people needed light, it is those living in the very closing days of this earth's history.' Of one thing we can be certain, 'the very closing days of earth's history' are becoming more imminent as each day passes. We must center our hope of heaven on Christ alone, because He is our substitute and surety. (1 Selected Messages, 363) To strengthen faith in Christ in the heart of each reader to prepare us all for that great day is the sole purpose of this book and its author."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dick Walters's new book is a compilation of the author's religious studies spanning a lifetime.
Walters writes to present a series of revelations discovered during years of religious study and faith-based research. He hopes to inspire others to explore faith and find a deeper relationship with Jesus.
