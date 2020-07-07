PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today announced a nearly $800,000 donation to the CDC Foundation in partnership with Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY).
The two companies came together to pledge a percentage of the sales of Callaway MAVRIK Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids and Iron Sets through DICK'S and Golf Galaxy to the CDC Foundation. The fundraising effort ran May 24 through June 30 and raised a total of $798,000 dollars to support the foundation's COVID-19 emergency response fund.
"We're extremely proud to support the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts," said Ed Stack, Chairman & CEO, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Coming together with Callaway, an industry leader in the golf equipment space, to make this donation possible was important to us, and the response from the golf community and our customers was incredible."
The CDC Foundation's COVID-19 emergency response fund is supporting a variety of critical response activities, including health risk communications, support for vulnerable populations, boosting clinical research, supporting local response efforts and more.
"We're delighted to be able to come together with such a strong and caring partner to support the CDC Foundation, and the incredible work that they are doing to support COVID-19 relief efforts," said Chip Brewer, Callaway President and CEO. "The amount raised has surpassed all of our expectations! It's great to see the exceptional demand for our MAVRIK product line and the game in general as more and more golfers are (socially distantly) coming back to golf. And it feels good to be able to help so many in a time when it's really needed."
DICK'S and Callaway will each fund half of the $798,000 donation, which follows nearly $1 million worth of product donations DICK'S has given since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including blankets, cots, face masks and face shields to hospitals and other organizations across the country.
Callaway has continued to support COVID-19 relief efforts during the pandemic. They were the official equipment sponsor of Capital One's "The Match," which raised $20 million for relief funds, and have also donated over $100,000 to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization supporting healthcare workers and patients battling COVID-19.
For more information on the CDC Foundation, or to make a donation, visit cdcfoundation.org.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 2, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.
