PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will expand its nationwide footprint with the opening of three DICK'S Sporting Goods locations and one Warehouse Sale location in March.

These new stores will bring approximately 190 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own vertical brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands with hundreds of items 70% off or more.

DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host ribbon cutting ceremonies to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/Lewisville, dicks.com/Summerlin and dicks.com/Rockford for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

City/State

Store Location

Grand Opening Dates

Lewisville, TX

Lakepointe Towne Crossing

723 Hebron Parkway, Unit 24

Lewisville, TX 75057

March 5 – March 7

Las Vegas, NV

 

Crossroads Commons

8825 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89117

March 5 – March 7

Rockford, IL

Forest Plaza

6449 E. State Street

Rockford, IL 61108

March 20 – March 21

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale

City/State

Store Location

Grand Opening Dates

Pittsburgh, PA

Ross Towne Center

7219 McKnight Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

March 31

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. 

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com

Category: Company

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-announces-grand-opening-of-four-stores-in-four-states-in-march-301237281.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.