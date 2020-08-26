- Second quarter 2020 earnings per diluted share of $3.12 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.21, increased 148% and 155%, respectively, versus $1.26 per diluted share in the prior year - eCommerce sales increased 194% during the second quarter of 2020, including Curbside Contactless Pickup, as compared to the second quarter of 2019 - Company is in a strong financial position, ending the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion and no outstanding borrowings on its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility - Through the first three weeks of the third quarter of 2020, the Company's consolidated same store sales increased 11%