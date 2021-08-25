PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $3.27 billion, an increase of 20.7% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 45.0% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 19.2%, which followed consolidated same store sales increases of 20.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019. eCommerce sales increased 111% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and as planned, decreased 28% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures. eCommerce penetration has grown from 12% of total net sales in the second quarter of 2019 to 18% for the second quarter of 2021. eCommerce penetration was approximately 30% in the second quarter of 2020.

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 of $495.5 million, or $4.53 per diluted share. The Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended August 1, 2020 of $276.8 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, which included approximately $14 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 of $112.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 of $501.2 million, or $5.08 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income of $281.7 million, or $3.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2020. Non-GAAP consolidated net income excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes, for the quarters ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020. There were no non-GAAP adjustments during the quarter ended August 3, 2019. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

"We said 2021 was going to be the most transformational year in our history, and so far, it certainly has been. We continue to perform at a very high level and invest in our future to reimagine the athlete experience in our core business and with new concepts," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman. "I am very pleased with the strength of our business and confident about our growth opportunities."

"Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings significantly exceeded our expectations, reflecting continued strong consumer demand across our diverse category portfolio along with the strength of our omni-channel offering and elevated athlete experience. I'd like to thank all our teammates for how they delivered against our core strategies and for their commitment to DICK'S Sporting Goods, which helped make this performance possible," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Based on the strength of our business and our expectations for continued strong consumer demand, we are pleased to increase our full year sales and earnings outlook for the second time this year."

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with approximately $2.24 billion in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility.

Total inventory increased 7.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 were $6.19 billion, an increase of 53% compared to the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 and a 48% increase compared to the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 increased 51% compared to the 2020 period, which followed a consolidated same store sales decrease of 2.3% for the 2020 period and a 1.7% increase for the 2019 period.  eCommerce sales increased 124% compared to the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019, and as planned, eCommerce sales decreased 12% compared to the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures in March, April and May. eCommerce penetration has grown from 12% of total net sales in the 2019 period to 19% in the 2021 period. eCommerce penetration was approximately 33% in the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020. 

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the Company reported consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 of $857.3 million, or $7.96 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 of $133.4 million, or $1.53 per diluted share. The Company incurred approximately $15 million of pre-tax incremental safety costs in response to COVID-19 during the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021. During last year's period, the Company incurred approximately $76 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019 of $170.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income of $868.3 million, or $8.89 per diluted share, for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021, and consolidated net income of $139.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020. Non-GAAP consolidated net income excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes, for the periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020. For the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019, the Company reported consolidated net income of $171.0 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which excluded a non-cash asset impairment and the favorable settlement of a litigation contingency. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Capital Allocation

The Company announces enhancements to its 2021 capital allocation plan, including a special dividend of $5.50 per share, a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.4375 per share and an increase in its planned share repurchases to a minimum of $400 million.

"This additional cash return to our shareholders demonstrates the confidence we have in our business, the strength of our balance sheet and a commitment to efficiently deploy our cash," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to remain firmly committed to investing in the profitable growth of our core business."

  • On August 19, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a special dividend in the amount of $5.50 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, which will return over $475 million to shareholders and is expected to be funded from the Company's cash on hand. The dividend is payable in cash on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021.
  • Also on August 19, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4375 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021. This dividend represents an increase of 21% over the Company's previous quarterly amount per share and is equivalent to $1.75 per share on an annualized basis.
  • The Company now expects to repurchase a minimum of $400 million of its common stock during 2021, an increase of $200 million from its prior guidance. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $93.84 per share, for a total cost of $75.8 million. For the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021, the Company has repurchased common stock totaling $152.7 million under its share repurchase program. The Company has $879 million remaining under its authorization that extends through June 2024.
  • For the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021, capital expenditures totaled $167.7 million on a gross basis, or $149.3 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. For the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020, capital expenditures totaled $94.3 million on a gross basis, or $63.4 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. For 2021, the Company anticipates capital expenditures to be in the range of $370 to 395 million on a gross basis and in the range of $300 to 325 million on a net basis.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2021 is presented below:







2021 Outlook







Low End

High End

Midpoint % Change

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2020

2021 (E)

vs 2019

vs 2020

Net Sales

$

8,751



$

9,584



$

11,520



$

11,720



33

%

21

%

Consolidated same store sales

3.7

%

9.9

%

18.0

%

20.0

%



















Income before income taxes

$

408



$

712



$

1,580



$

1,640



295

%

126

%

% of Net Sales

4.7

%

7.4

%

13.7

%

14.0

%





Income before income taxes - non-GAAP

$

440



$

733



$

1,610



$

1,670



273

%

124

%

% of Net Sales - non-GAAP

5.0

%

7.6

%

14.0

%

14.2

%



















Earnings per diluted share

$

3.34



$

5.72



$

11.00



$

11.45



236

%

96

%

Earnings per diluted share - non-GAAP

$

3.69



$

6.12



$

12.45



$

12.95



244

%

108

%

Weighted average diluted shares

89



93



109.5



109.5







Weighted average diluted shares - non-GAAP

89



89



98.5



98.5





















Gross capital expenditures

$

217



$

224



$

370



$

395







Net capital expenditures

$

180



$

167



$

300



$

325







 

  • Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.



  • The Company's non-GAAP outlook for 2021 and its non-GAAP results for 2020 exclude amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. Non-GAAP results for 2019 exclude hunt restructuring charges, a gain on the sale of subsidiaries, non-cash asset impairments and the favorable settlement of a litigation contingency.



  • As a result of actions taken to support its teammates as well as impacts from its temporary store closures in 2020, the Company incurred approximately $175 million of pre-tax incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. Through the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Company has incurred approximately $15 million of COVID-related safety costs.



  • The Company expects to open six new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and eight specialty concept stores in 2021, including the conversion of two former Field & Stream stores into Public Lands stores. The Company also expects to relocate 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 2021.



  • The Company plans to repurchase a minimum of $400 million of its common shares in 2021.

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management believes that excluding non-cash debt discount amortization from its convertible senior notes and including the share impact from the convertible note hedge is useful to investors because it provides a more complete view of the economics of the transaction. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Same Store Sales 

Consolidated same store sales include stores that were temporarily closed during fiscal 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method of calculating consolidated same store sales varies across the retail industry, including the treatment of temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19. Accordingly, our method of calculating this metric may not be the same as other retailers' methods. For additional information on consolidated same store sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties 

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2021 outlook for earnings and sales; capital expenditures; share repurchases and dividends; and anticipated store openings, relocations, and closures.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact on our business, operations and financial results due to the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential impact due to disruptions in our vendors' supply chains and due to restrictions imposed by federal, state, and local governments in response to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in which we operate; changes in consumer discretionary spending; the extent to which changes in consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue and whether new trends will emerge after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; store closures and other impacts to our business resulting from civil disturbances; investments in omni-channel growth not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to private brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; the impact of a high rate of inflation on our business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors, and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; the loss of key personnel, including Edward W. Stack, Executive Chairman, or Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer; developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars, including disruptions and cancellations due to COVID-19; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; and risks associated with being a controlled company.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021 and our Quarterly Report filed with the SEC on May 26, 2021. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share data)







13 Weeks Ended





July 31,

2021



% of

Sales



August 1,

2020



% of

Sales(2)



August 3,

2019 (1)



% of

Sales(2)



























Net sales



$

3,274,842





100.00%



$

2,713,372





100.00

%



$

2,259,212





100.00

%

Cost of goods sold, including

   occupancy and distribution costs



1,967,765





60.09



1,776,497





65.47



1,582,141





70.03



























GROSS PROFIT



1,307,077





39.91



936,875





34.53



677,071





29.97



























Selling, general and

   administrative expenses



640,268





19.55



543,033





20.01



521,072





23.06

Pre-opening expenses



3,256





0.10



2,485





0.09



996





0.04



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



663,553





20.26



391,357





14.42



155,003





6.86



























Interest expense



13,801





0.42



14,682





0.54



5,550





0.25

Other income



(6,795)





(0.21)



(14,508)





(0.53)



(1,582)





(0.07)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME

   TAXES



656,547





20.05



391,183





14.42



151,035





6.69



























Provision for income taxes



161,038





4.92



114,340





4.21



38,501





1.70



























NET INCOME



$

495,509





15.13%



$

276,843





10.20

%



$

112,534





4.98

%



























EARNINGS PER COMMON

   SHARE:

























Basic



$

5.86









$

3.29









$

1.28







Diluted



$

4.53









$

3.12









$

1.26

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE

   COMMON SHARES

   OUTSTANDING:

























Basic



84,512









84,130









88,080







Diluted



109,271









88,826









89,400











(1)

Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.





(2)

Column does not add due to rounding

 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share data)







26 Weeks Ended





July 31,

2021



% of

Sales (2)



August 1,

2020



% of

Sales (2)



August 3,

2019 (1)



% of

Sales



























Net sales



$

6,193,561





100.00

%



$

4,046,600





100.00

%



$

4,179,889





100.00

%

Cost of goods sold, including

   occupancy and distribution costs



3,797,857





61.32



2,890,397





71.43



2,939,009





70.31



























GROSS PROFIT



2,395,704





38.68



1,156,203





28.57



1,240,880





29.69



























Selling, general and

   administrative expenses



1,248,562





20.16



946,254





23.38



1,008,230





24.12

Pre-opening expenses



7,780





0.13



4,765





0.12



1,574





0.04



























INCOME FROM

   OPERATIONS



1,139,362





18.40



205,184





5.07



231,076





5.53



























Interest expense



27,183





0.44



22,727





0.56



8,631





0.21

Other income



(14,146)





(0.23)



(986)





(0.02)



(8,320)





(0.20)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME

   TAXES



1,126,325





18.19



183,443





4.53



230,765





5.52



























Provision for income taxes



269,060





4.34



50,022





1.24



60,706





1.45



























NET INCOME



$

857,265





13.84%



$

133,421





3.30%



$

170,059





4.07

%



























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























Basic



$

10.13









$

1.59









$

1.88







Diluted



$

7.96









$

1.53









$

1.85

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE

   COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

























Basic



84,631









83,932









90,483







Diluted



107,641









87,360









91,894







(1)

Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.





(2)

Column does not add due to rounding

 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands)







July 31,

2021



August 1,

2020



January 30,

2021

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,236,733





$

1,061,141





$

1,658,067



Accounts receivable, net



88,725





74,790





53,149



Income taxes receivable



700





7,223





6,396



Inventories, net



2,011,020





1,875,152





1,953,568



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



81,758





74,946





88,470



Total current assets



4,418,936





3,093,252





3,759,650

















Property and equipment, net



1,323,174





1,348,059





1,300,265



Operating lease assets



2,083,010





2,213,158





2,149,913



Intangible assets, net



88,157





92,584





90,051



Goodwill



245,857





245,857





245,857



Deferred income taxes



34,672





21,538





51,475



Other assets



192,358





138,121





155,648



TOTAL ASSETS



$

8,386,164





$

7,152,569





$

7,752,859

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable



$

1,213,449





$

1,094,258





$

1,258,093



Accrued expenses



564,400





462,284





518,134



Operating lease liabilities



468,667





474,769





472,670



Income taxes payable



83,645





55,901





40,997



Deferred revenue and other liabilities



237,143





196,165





260,304



Total current liabilities



2,567,304





2,283,377





2,550,198



LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:













Revolving credit borrowings













 Convertible senior notes due 2025



433,456





404,573





418,493



Long-term operating lease liabilities



2,173,897





2,373,173





2,259,308



Deferred income taxes













Other long-term liabilities



206,132





161,150





185,326



Total long-term liabilities



2,813,485





2,938,896





2,863,127



COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock



605





601





612



Class B common stock



237





241





237



Additional paid-in capital



1,468,217





1,373,426





1,442,298



Retained earnings



3,857,257





2,724,424





3,064,702



 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6)





(130)





(49)



Treasury stock, at cost



(2,320,935)





(2,168,266)





(2,168,266)



Total stockholders' equity



3,005,375





1,930,296





2,339,534



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY



$

8,386,164





$

7,152,569





$

7,752,859

















 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands)







26 Weeks Ended





July 31,

2021



August 1,

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income



$

857,265





$

133,421



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation, amortization, and other



158,009





162,755



Amortization of convertible notes discount and issuance costs



14,963





7,662



Non-cash lease costs



(54,582)





28,395



Deferred income taxes



16,803





(16,313)



Stock-based compensation



25,414





17,449



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(22,754)





(8,402)



Inventories



(57,452)





327,123



Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,559





7,026



Accounts payable



13,578





103,379



Accrued expenses



35,853





48,497



Income taxes payable / receivable



48,344





43,985



Construction allowances provided by landlords



18,344





30,850



Deferred revenue and other liabilities



(24,563)





(9,120)



Net cash provided by operating activities



1,030,781





876,707



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









 Capital expenditures



(167,689)





(94,256)



        Proceeds from sale of other assets



9,671







       Deposits and other investing activities



(19,130)







Net cash used in investing activities



(177,148)





(94,256)



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Revolving credit borrowings







1,291,700



Revolving credit repayments







(1,515,800)



Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes







575,000



Payments for purchase of bond hedges







(161,057)



Proceeds from issuance of warrants







105,225



Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance







(17,396)



          Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(385)





(403)



          Proceeds from exercise of stock options



20,648





939



Minimum tax withholding requirements



(20,132)





(3,684)



Cash paid for treasury stock



(152,687)







Cash dividends paid to stockholders



(64,232)





(54,448)



Decrease in bank overdraft



(58,222)





(10,710)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(275,010)





209,366



EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS



43





(10)



NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



578,666





991,807



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



1,658,067





69,334



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD



$

2,236,733





$

1,061,141



 

Store Count and Square Footage



The stores that opened during the second quarter of 2021 are as follows:



Store



Market



Concept

Northridge, CA



Los Angeles



DICK'S Sporting Goods

Avon, IN



Indianapolis



Outlet Store



The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:



Store Count:







Fiscal 2021



Fiscal 2020





DICK'S

Sporting

Goods (1)



Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)



Total



DICK'S

Sporting

Goods



Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)



Total

Beginning stores



728





126





854





726





124





850



Q1 New stores



2









2





1





2





3



Q2 New stores



1





1





2









3





3



Closed stores







1





1





1





3





4



Ending stores



731





126





857





726





126





852





























Relocated stores



7









7





3





1





4





Square Footage:

(in millions)







DICK'S Sporting Goods (1)



Specialty Concept Stores



Total

Q1 2020



38.4





3.4





41.8



Q2 2020



38.4





3.5





41.9



Q3 2020



38.7





3.6





42.3



Q4 2020



38.5





3.5





42.0



Q1 2021



38.7





3.4





42.1



Q2 2021



38.8





3.5





42.3







(1)

Includes two new DICK'S House of Sport stores which were relocations of former DICK'S Sporting Goods stores.





(2)

Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores, as well as the Company's outlet stores, excluding temporary locations. In some markets the Company operates DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to its specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. The Company refers to this format as a "combo store" and includes combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 29 combo stores.

 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

663,553



$

13,801



$

656,547



$

495,509



109,271



$

4.53



% of Net Sales

20.26

%

0.42

%

20.05

%

15.13

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(7,656)



7,656



5,665



(10,680)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

663,553



$

6,145



$

664,203



$

501,174



98,591



$

5.08



% of Net Sales

20.26

%

0.19

%

20.28

%

15.30

%









(1)

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.





(2)

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

 



26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

 income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

1,139,362



$

27,183



$

1,126,325



$

857,265



107,641



$

7.96



% of Net Sales

18.40

%

0.44

%

18.19

%

13.84

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(14,963)



14,963



11,073



(9,947)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,139,362



$

12,220



$

1,141,288



$

868,338



97,694



$

8.89



% of Net Sales

18.40

%

0.20

%

18.43

%

14.02

%









(1)

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.





(2)

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

 



13 Weeks Ended August 1, 2020

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

 income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

391,357



$

14,682



$

391,183



$

276,843



88,826



$

3.12



% of Net Sales

14.42

%

0.54

%

14.42

%

10.20

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(6,568)



6,568



4,860



(1,119)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

391,357



$

8,114



$

397,751



$

281,703



87,707



$

3.21



% of Net Sales

14.42

%

0.30

%

14.66

%

10.38

%









(1)

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.





(2)

The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



26 Weeks Ended August 1, 2020

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

 income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

205,184



$

22,727



$

183,443



$

133,421



87,360



$

1.53



% of Net Sales

5.07

%

0.56

%

4.53

%

3.30

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(7,662)



7,662



5,670



(560)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

205,184



$

15,065



$

191,105



$

139,091



86,800



$

1.60



% of Net Sales

5.07

%

0.37

%

4.72

%

3.44

%









(1)

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.





(2)

The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2019













Selling, general

and administrative

expenses

Income before

income taxes

Net income (3)

Earnings per

diluted share

GAAP Basis

$

1,008,230



$

230,765



$

170,059



$

1.85



% of Net Sales

24.12

%

5.52

%

4.07

%



Non-cash asset impairment (1)

(7,623)



7,623



5,641





Litigation contingency settlement (2)

6,411



(6,411)



(4,744)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,007,018



$

231,977



$

170,956



$

1.86



% of Net Sales

24.09

%

5.55

%

4.09

%







(1)

Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.





(2)

Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.





(3)

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income

before

income taxes

Net

income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

741,477



$

48,812



$

711,735



$

530,251



92,639



$

5.72



% of Net Sales

7.74

%

0.51

%

7.43

%

5.53

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(21,581)



21,581



15,970



(3,460)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

741,477



$

27,231



$

733,316



$

546,221



89,179



$

6.12



% of Net Sales

7.74

%

0.28

%

7.65

%

5.70

%









(1)

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.





(2)

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020



Gross profit

Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses

Income

from

operations

Gain on

sale of

subsidiaries

Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income (5)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

2,554,558



$

2,173,677



$

375,613



$

(33,779)



$

407,704



$

297,462



89,066



$

3.34



% of Net Sales

29.19

%

24.84

%

4.29

%

(0.39)

%

4.66

%

3.40

%





Hunt

   restructuring

   charges (1)

13,135



(44,588)



57,723





57,723



50,072







Gain on sale

   of subsidiaries (2)







33,779



(33,779)



(24,996)







Other asset

   impairments (3)



(15,253)



15,253





15,253



11,287







Litigation

   contingency

   settlement (4)



6,411



(6,411)





(6,411)



(4,744)







Non-GAAP Basis

$

2,567,693



$

2,120,247



$

442,178



$



$

440,490



$

329,081



89,066



$

3.69



% of Net Sales

29.34

%

24.23

%

5.05

%

%

5.03

%

3.76

%









(1)

Hunt restructuring charges of $57.7 million included $35.7 million of non-cash impairments of a trademark and store assets, a $13.1 million write-down of inventory and an $8.9 million charge related to our exit from eight Field & Stream stores in the third quarter, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.





(2)

Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.





(3)

Non-cash impairment charges to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft to its fair market value, which was subsequently sold.





(4)

Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.





(5)

Except for the impairment of the trademark, the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate. The trademark impairment charge of $28.3 million was not deductible for tax purposes.

 

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures

(in thousands) 



The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances. 







26 Weeks Ended





July 31,

2021



August 1,

2020

Gross capital expenditures



$

(167,689)





$

(94,256)



Construction allowances provided by landlords



18,344





30,850



Net capital expenditures



$

(149,345)





$

(63,406)



 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance

(in millions, except per share amounts)





52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022



Low End



High End























Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income  (2)

Weighted

average

diluted

shares

Earnings

per

diluted

share



Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income  (2)

Weighted

average

diluted

shares

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

1,580



$

1,204



109.5



$

11.00





$

1,640



$

1,254



109.5



$

11.45



Convertible senior

   notes (1)

30



22



(11.0)







30



22



(11.0)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,610



$

1,226



98.5



$

12.45





$

1,670



$

1,276



98.5



$

12.95



% of Net Sales

14.0

%

10.6

%







14.2

%

10.9

%





























(1)

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.





(2)

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

 

