PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.75 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a 40.0% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 12.2%, which followed consolidated same store sales increases of 23.2% in the third quarter of 2020 and 6.0% in the third quarter of 2019. eCommerce sales increased 97% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and 1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. eCommerce penetration has grown from 13% of total net sales in the third quarter of 2019 to 19% for the third quarter of 2021. eCommerce penetration was approximately 21% in the third quarter of 2020.

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the Company reported consolidated net income for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 of $316.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted share. The Company reported consolidated net income for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 of $177.2 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, which included approximately $48 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 of $57.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 of $322.2 million, or $3.19 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income of $182.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended October 31, 2020. For the quarters ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, non-GAAP consolidated net income excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes. For the third quarter ended November 2, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP consolidated net income of $44.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

"Our strategies continue to work as we reimagine the athlete experience in our core business and with new concepts. As we said before, we believe this will be the most transformational year in our history, and we expect to continue this transformation into 2022. I couldn't be more excited about the future of DICK'S Sporting Goods," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman.

"We are extremely pleased to announce a record third quarter in which we delivered significant sales and earnings growth over both last year and 2019. Consumer demand remained strong, and our differentiated product assortment continued to drive exceptional sales and merchandise margin momentum. I'd like to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and commitment to DICK'S Sporting Goods, which helped make this performance possible," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter is off to a strong start, and we are pleased to increase our full year outlook for the third time this year. Looking ahead, we remain very confident in the longer-term prospects of our business."

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with approximately $1.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility.

Total inventory increased 7.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2021 compared to the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021 were $8.94 billion, an increase of 38.4% compared to the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 and a 45.6% increase compared to the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021 increased 36.6% compared to the 2020 period, which followed a consolidated same store sales increase of 5.8% for the 2020 period and a 3.1% increase for the 2019 period. eCommerce sales increased 115% compared to the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019, and as expected, eCommerce sales decreased 8% compared to the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures in March, April and May. eCommerce penetration has grown from 13% of total net sales in the 2019 period to 19% in the 2021 period. eCommerce penetration was approximately 28% in the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020. 

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the Company reported consolidated net income for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021 of $1.17 billion, or $10.70 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income for the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 of $310.6 million, or $3.44 per diluted share. The Company incurred approximately $15 million of pre-tax incremental safety costs in response to COVID-19 during the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021. During last year's period, the Company incurred approximately $124 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019 of $227.6 million, or $2.53 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income of $1.19 billion, or $12.06 per diluted share, for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021, and consolidated net income of $321.3 million, or $3.65 per diluted share, for the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020. For the periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, non-GAAP consolidated net income excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes. For the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP consolidated net income of $215.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Capital Allocation

On November 22, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4375 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

The Company paid over $500 million in dividends to stockholders during the 13 weeks ended October 30, 2021, which included the previously announced special dividend of $5.50 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 2.17 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $125.80 per share, for a total cost of $273.4 million, under its share repurchase program. For the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 4.0 million shares of common stock at an average price of $106.21 per share, for a total cost of $426.1 million. The Company has $605.1 million remaining under its authorization that extends through June 2024.

For the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021, capital expenditures totaled $231.1 million on a gross basis, or $203.4 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. For the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020, capital expenditures totaled $156.4 million on a gross basis, or $114.1 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. 

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2021 is presented below:







2021 Outlook







Low End

High End

Midpoint % Change

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2020

2021 (E)

vs 2019

vs 2020

Net Sales

$

8,751



$

9,584



$

12,120



$

12,190



39

%

27

%

Consolidated same store sales

3.7

%

9.9

%

24.0

%

25.0

%



















Income before income taxes

$

408



$

712



$

1,860



$

1,890



360

%

163

%

% of Net Sales

4.7

%

7.4

%

15.3

%

15.5

%





Income before income taxes - non-GAAP

$

440



$

733



$

1,890



$

1,920



333

%

160

%

% of Net Sales - non-GAAP

5.0

%

7.6

%

15.6

%

15.8

%



















Earnings per diluted share

$

3.34



$

5.72



$

12.88



$

13.06



288

%

127

%

Earnings per diluted share - non-GAAP

$

3.69



$

6.12



$

14.60



$

14.80



298

%

140

%

Weighted average diluted shares

89



93



110.5



110.5







Weighted average diluted shares - non-GAAP

89



89



99.0



99.0





















Gross capital expenditures

$

217



$

224



$

370



$

395







Net capital expenditures

$

180



$

167



$

300



$

325







 

  • Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.

     
  • The Company's non-GAAP outlook for 2021 and its non-GAAP results for 2020 exclude amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. Non-GAAP results for 2019 exclude hunt restructuring charges, a gain on the sale of subsidiaries, non-cash asset impairments and the favorable settlement of a litigation contingency.

     
  • As a result of actions taken to support its teammates as well as impacts from its temporary store closures in 2020, the Company incurred approximately $175 million of pre-tax incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the Company has incurred approximately $15 million of COVID-related safety costs.

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management believes that excluding non-cash debt discount amortization from its convertible senior notes and including the share impact from the convertible note hedge is useful to investors because it provides a more complete view of the economics of the transaction. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Same Store Sales 

Consolidated same store sales include stores that were temporarily closed during fiscal 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method of calculating consolidated same store sales varies across the retail industry, including the treatment of temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19. Accordingly, our method of calculating this metric may not be the same as other retailers' methods. For additional information on consolidated same store sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties 

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2021 outlook for earnings and sales; capital expenditures; share repurchases and dividends; and anticipated store openings, relocations, and closures.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact on our business, operations and financial results due to the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential impact due to disruptions in our vendors' supply chains and due to restrictions imposed by federal, state, and local governments in response to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in which we operate; changes in consumer discretionary spending; the extent to which changes in consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue and whether new trends will emerge after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; store closures and other impacts to our business resulting from civil disturbances; investments in omni-channel growth not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to private brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; the impact of a high rate of inflation on our business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors, and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; the loss of key personnel, including Edward W. Stack, Executive Chairman, or Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer; developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars, including disruptions and cancellations due to COVID-19; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; and risks associated with being a controlled company.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021 and our Quarterly Report filed with the SEC on August 25, 2021. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the Company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

investors@dcsg.com

(724) 273-3400

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

Category: Earnings

 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share data)







13 Weeks Ended





October 30,

2021



% of

Sales



October 31,

2020



% of

Sales(2)



November 2,

2019 (1)



% of

Sales(2)



























Net sales



$

2,747,647





100.00%



$

2,412,112





100.00

%



$

1,962,204





100.00

%

Cost of goods sold, including

occupancy and distribution costs



1,691,071





61.55



1,569,938





65.09



1,381,562





70.41



























GROSS PROFIT



1,056,576





38.45



842,174





34.91



580,642





29.59



























Selling, general and administrative

expenses



631,943





23.00



591,117





24.51



531,704





27.10

Pre-opening expenses



4,765





0.17



4,964





0.21



3,313





0.17



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



419,868





15.28



246,093





10.20



45,625





2.33



























(Gain) Loss on sale of subsidiaries















(33,779)





(1.72)

Interest expense



13,789





0.50



12,769





0.53



4,278





0.22

Other (income) expense



(1,748)





(0.06)



(3,746)





(0.16)



(2,020)





(0.10)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



407,827





14.84



237,070





9.83



77,146





3.93



























Provision for income taxes



91,314





3.32



59,854





2.48



19,562





1.00



























NET INCOME



$

316,513





11.52%



$

177,216





7.35

%



$

57,584





2.93

%



























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























Basic



$

3.79









$

2.10









$

0.68







Diluted



$

2.78









$

1.84









$

0.66

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING:

























Basic



83,537









84,422









85,048







Diluted



113,664









96,571









86,601



























































(1) Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and

believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.



























(2) Column does not add due to rounding





























 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share data)







39 Weeks Ended





October 30,

2021



% of

Sales



October 31,

2020



% of

Sales



November 2,

2019 (1)



% of

Sales (2)



























Net sales



$

8,941,208





100.0

%



$

6,458,712





100.0

%



$

6,142,093





100.0

%

Cost of goods sold, including

occupancy and distribution costs



5,488,928





61.39



4,460,336





69.06



4,320,571





70.34



























GROSS PROFIT



3,452,280





38.61



1,998,376





30.94



1,821,522





29.66



























Selling, general and administrative expenses



1,880,505





21.03



1,537,371





23.80



1,539,934





25.07

Pre-opening expenses



12,545





0.14



9,728





0.15



4,887





0.08



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



1,559,230





17.44



451,277





6.99



276,701





4.50



























(Gain) Loss on sale of subsidiaries















(33,779)





(0.55)

Interest expense



40,971





0.46



35,496





0.55



12,909





0.21

Other (income) expense



(15,893)





(0.18)



(4,731)





(0.07)



(10,340)





(0.17)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,534,152





17.16



420,512





6.51



307,911





5.01



























Provision for income taxes



360,374





4.03



109,875





1.70



80,268





1.31



























NET INCOME



$

1,173,778





13.13%



$

310,637





4.81%



$

227,643





3.71

%



























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























Basic



$

13.93









$

3.69









$

2.57







Diluted



$

10.70









$

3.44









$

2.53

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING:

























Basic



84,266









84,095









88,671







Diluted



109,648









90,430









90,130



























































(1) Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and

for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.



























(2) Column does not add due to rounding













































 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands)







October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020



January 30,

2021

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

1,372,892





$

1,059,994





$

1,658,067



Accounts receivable, net



89,479





77,212





53,149



Income taxes receivable



683





5,453





6,396



Inventories, net



2,490,438





2,319,992





1,953,568



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



92,673





82,648





88,470



Total current assets



4,046,165





3,545,299





3,759,650

















Property and equipment, net



1,314,567





1,336,676





1,300,265



Operating lease assets



2,070,135





2,177,006





2,149,913



Intangible assets, net



87,195





91,585





90,051



Goodwill



245,857





245,857





245,857



Deferred income taxes



42,862





27,717





51,475



Other assets



192,498





141,350





155,648



TOTAL ASSETS



$

7,999,279





$

7,565,490





$

7,752,859

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable



$

1,399,716





$

1,394,904





$

1,258,093



Accrued expenses



522,010





449,304





518,134



Operating lease liabilities



478,674





474,803





472,670



Income taxes payable



28,430





24,805





40,997



Deferred revenue and other liabilities



239,472





193,956





260,304



Total current liabilities



2,668,302





2,537,772





2,550,198



LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:













Revolving credit borrowings













 Convertible senior notes due 2025



441,186





411,256





418,493



Long-term operating lease liabilities



2,135,515





2,310,318





2,259,308



Other long-term liabilities



223,459





184,505





185,326



Total long-term liabilities



2,800,160





2,906,079





2,863,127



COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock



586





608





612



Class B common stock



237





239





237



Additional paid-in capital



1,476,701





1,415,909





1,442,298



Retained earnings



3,647,621





2,873,263





3,064,702



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



9





(114)





(49)



Treasury stock, at cost



(2,594,337)





(2,168,266)





(2,168,266)



Total stockholders' equity



2,530,817





2,121,639





2,339,534



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

7,999,279





$

7,565,490





$

7,752,859

















 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands)







39 Weeks Ended





October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income



$

1,173,778





$

310,637



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation, amortization, and other



237,666





239,666



Amortization of convertible notes discount and issuance costs



22,693





14,345



Non-cash lease costs



(80,734)





(1,199)



Deferred income taxes



8,613





(22,492)



Stock-based compensation



39,380





35,631



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(20,655)





(12,099)



Inventories



(536,870)





(121,435)



Prepaid expenses and other assets



(7,995)





(384)



Accounts payable



194,084





381,383



Accrued expenses



(13,918)





30,035



Income taxes payable / receivable



(6,854)





14,659



Construction allowances provided by landlords



27,677





42,314



Deferred revenue and other liabilities



(30,219)





6,454



Net cash provided by operating activities



1,006,646





917,515



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









 Capital expenditures



(231,087)





(156,444)



        Proceeds from sale of other assets



9,671







        Deposits and other investing activities



(19,130)





(96)



Net cash used in investing activities



(240,546)





(156,540)



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Revolving credit borrowings







1,291,700



Revolving credit repayments







(1,515,800)



Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes







575,000



Payments for purchase of bond hedges







(161,057)



Proceeds from issuance of warrants







105,225



Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance







(17,396)



        Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(553)





(612)



        Proceeds from exercise of stock options



24,930





25,472



Minimum tax withholding requirements



(29,893)





(3,911)



Cash paid for treasury stock



(426,111)







Cash dividends paid to stockholders



(567,245)





(80,874)



(Decrease) increase in bank overdraft



(52,461)





11,932



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,051,333)





229,679



EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS



58





6



NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(285,175)





990,660



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



1,658,067





69,334



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD



$

1,372,892





$

1,059,994



 

Store Count and Square Footage 



The stores that opened during the third quarter of 2021 are as follows:



Store



Market



Concept

Chicago Ridge, IL



Chicago



DICK'S Sporting Goods

Grand Junction, CO



Grand Junction



DICK'S Sporting Goods

Norridge, IL



Chicago



DICK'S Sporting Goods

Framingham, MA



Boston



Golf Galaxy

Cranberry, PA



Pittsburgh



Public Lands

Polaris, OH



Columbus



Public Lands

Orland Park, IL



Chicago



Outlet Store

Olathe, KS



Kansas City



Outlet Store

Royal Palm Beach, FL



West Palm Beach



Outlet Store

 

The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:



Store Count:







Fiscal 2021



Fiscal 2020





DICK'S

Sporting

Goods (1)



Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)



Total



DICK'S

Sporting

Goods



Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)



Total

Beginning stores



728





126





854





726





124





850



Q1 New stores



2









2





1





2





3



Q2 New stores



1





1





2









3





3



Q3 New stores



3





6





9





6





5





11



Closed stores







1





1





1





5





6



Ending stores



734





132





866





732





129





861





























Relocated stores



9









9





12





3





15



 

Square Footage:

(in millions)







DICK'S Sporting

Goods (1)



Specialty Concept

Stores (2)



Total (3)

Q1 2020



38.4





3.4





41.8



Q2 2020



38.4





3.5





41.9



Q3 2020



38.7





3.6





42.3



Q4 2020



38.5





3.5





42.0



Q1 2021



38.7





3.4





42.1



Q2 2021



38.8





3.5





42.3



Q3 2021



38.9





3.7





42.7







(1) 

Includes two new DICK'S House of Sport stores which were relocations of former DICK'S Sporting Goods stores.

(2) 

Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands stores, as well as the Company's outlet stores, excluding temporary locations. In some markets the Company operates DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to its specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. The Company refers to this format as a "combo store" and includes combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of October 30, 2021, the Company operated 29 combo stores.

(3) 

Column may not add due to rounding.

 

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





13 Weeks Ended October 30, 2021

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

 income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

419,868



$

13,789



$

407,827



$

316,513



113,664



$

2.78



% of Net Sales

15.28

%

0.50

%

14.84

%

11.52

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(7,731)



7,731



5,720



(12,794)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

419,868



$

6,058



$

415,558



$

322,233



100,870



$

3.19



% of Net Sales

15.28

%

0.22

%

15.12

%

11.73

%









(1) 

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.

(2) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

 



39 Weeks Ended October 30, 2021

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

 income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

1,559,230



$

40,971



$

1,534,152



$

1,173,778



109,648



$

10.70



% of Net Sales

17.44

%

0.46

%

17.16

%

13.13

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(22,693)



22,693



16,793



(10,896)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,559,230



$

18,278



$

1,556,845



$

1,190,571



98,752



$

12.06



% of Net Sales

17.44

%

0.20

%

17.41

%

13.32

%









(1) 

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.

(2) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

 



13 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

 income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

246,093



$

12,769



$

237,070



$

177,216



96,571



$

1.84



% of Net Sales

10.20

%

0.53

%

9.83

%

7.35

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(6,683)



6,683



4,945



(5,976)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

246,093



$

6,086



$

243,753



$

182,161



90,595



$

2.01



% of Net Sales

10.20

%

0.25

%

10.11

%

7.55

%









(1) 

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.

(2) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income before

income taxes

Net

income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

451,277



$

35,496



$

420,512



$

310,637



90,430



$

3.44



% of Net Sales

6.99

%

0.55

%

6.51

%

4.81

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(14,345)



14,345



10,615



(2,365)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

451,277



$

21,151



$

434,857



$

321,252



88,065



$

3.65



% of Net Sales

6.99

%

0.33

%

6.73

%

4.97

%









(1) 

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.

(2) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



13 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019

















Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses

Income from

operations

Gain on sale of

subsidiaries

Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income (4)

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

531,704



$

45,625



$

(33,779)



$

77,146



$

57,584



$

0.66



% of Net Sales

27.10

%

2.33

%

(1.72)

%

3.93

%

2.93

%



Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1)





33,779



(33,779)



(24,996)





Hunt restructuring charges (2)

(8,938)



8,938





8,938



6,614





Non-cash asset impairment (3)

(7,630)



7,630





7,630



5,646





Non-GAAP Basis

$

515,136



$

62,193



$



$

59,935



$

44,848



$

0.52



% of Net Sales

26.25

%

3.17

%

%

3.05

%

2.29

%







(1) 

 Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.

(2) 

Charge related to the Company's exit from eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.

(3) 

Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.

(4) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



39 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019

















Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses

Income

from operations

Gain on sale of

subsidiaries

Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income (5)

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

1,539,934



$

276,701



$

(33,779)



$

307,911



$

227,643



$

2.53



% of Net Sales

25.07

%

4.50

%

(0.55)

%

5.01

%

3.71

%



Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1)





33,779



(33,779)



(24,996)





Hunt restructuring charges (2)

(8,938)



8,938





8,938



6,614





Non-cash asset impairment (3)

(15,253)



15,253





15,253



11,287





Litigation contingency settlement (4)

6,411



(6,411)





(6,411)



(4,744)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,522,154



$

294,481



$



$

291,912



$

215,804



$

2.39



% of Net Sales

24.78

%

4.79

%

%

4.75

%

3.51

%







(1) 

Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.

(2) 

Charge related to the Company's exit from eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.

(3) 

Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.

(4) 

Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.

(5) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021

















Income from

operations

Interest

expense

Income

before

income taxes

Net

income (2)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

741,477



$

48,812



$

711,735



$

530,251



92,639



$

5.72



% of Net Sales

7.74

%

0.51

%

7.43

%

5.53

%





Convertible senior notes (1)



(21,581)



21,581



15,970



(3,460)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

741,477



$

27,231



$

733,316



$

546,221



89,179



$

6.12



% of Net Sales

7.74

%

0.28

%

7.65

%

5.70

%









(1) 

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.

(2) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

 



52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020



Gross profit

Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses

Income

from

operations

Gain on

sale of

subsidiaries

Income

before

income

taxes

Net

 income (5)

Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

2,554,558



$

2,173,677



$

375,613



$

(33,779)



$

407,704



$

297,462



89,066



$

3.34



% of Net Sales

29.19

%

24.84

%

4.29

%

(0.39)

%

4.66

%

3.40

%





Hunt restructuring charges (1)

13,135



(44,588)



57,723





57,723



50,072







Gain on sale of subsidiaries (2)







33,779



(33,779)



(24,996)







Other asset impairments (3)



(15,253)



15,253





15,253



11,287







Litigation contingency settlement (4)



6,411



(6,411)





(6,411)



(4,744)







Non-GAAP Basis

$

2,567,693



$

2,120,247



$

442,178



$



$

440,490



$

329,081



89,066



$

3.69



% of Net Sales

29.34

%

24.23

%

5.05

%

%

5.03

%

3.76

%









(1) 

Hunt restructuring charges of $57.7 million included $35.7 million of non-cash impairments of a trademark and store assets, a $13.1 million write-down of inventory and an $8.9 million charge related to our exit from eight Field & Stream stores in the third quarter, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.

(2) 

Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.

(3) 

Non-cash impairment charges to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft to its fair market value, which was subsequently sold.

(4) 

Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.

(5) 

Except for the impairment of the trademark, the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate. The trademark impairment charge of $28.3 million was not deductible for tax purposes.

 

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures

(in thousands) 



The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances. 







39 Weeks Ended





October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020

Gross capital expenditures



$

(231,087)





$

(156,444)



Construction allowances provided by landlords



27,677





42,314



Net capital expenditures



$

(203,410)





$

(114,130)



 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance

(in millions, except per share amounts)





52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022



Low End



High End























Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income  (2)

Weighted

average

diluted

shares

Earnings

per

diluted

share



Income

before

income

taxes

Net

income  (2)

Weighted

average

diluted

shares

Earnings

per

diluted

share

GAAP Basis

$

1,860



$

1,423



110.5



$

12.88





$

1,890



$

1,443



110.5



$

13.06



Convertible senior notes (1)

30



22



(11.5)







30



22



(11.5)





Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,890



$

1,445



99.0



$

14.60





$

1,920



$

1,465



99.0



$

14.80



% of Net Sales

15.6

%

11.9

%







15.8

%

12.0

%





























(1) 

Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.

(2) 

The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-reports-record-third-quarter-sales-and-earnings-delivers-12-2-increase-in-same-store-sales-and-raises-full-year-guidance-301430495.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.