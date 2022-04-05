Customers looking to purchase a compact sedan should check out the 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Dickson City Hyundai.
SCRANTON, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a bold persona inside and out, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan and is now available for sale at Dickson City Hyundai. The inventory houses over fourteen models of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL that is priced at a starting MSRP of $21,200.
Powered by a 2L four-cylinder engine, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL produces 147 horsepower and a combined fuel economy of 35 mpg. The vehicle has a mileage of 31 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway and features 16-inch alloy wheels, a Hands-free smart trunk release, a proximity key with push-button start, and a Bluelink® Connected Car system.
Some other features of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL include the driver's auto-down/up window, dual automatic temperature control, SiriusXM satellite radio, and an eight-inch color touchscreen display integrated with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.
The vehicle also comes equipped with a plethora of safety features like blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, safe exit warning, and forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection.
Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL model can find more information regarding its various features on the dealership's website at http://www.dicksoncityhyundai.com.
Call 570-487-5000 or drive by Dickson City Hyundai located at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, Pennsylvania, for further assistance.
