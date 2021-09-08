SCRANTON, Pa., Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is essential for any vehicle to be equipped with genuine parts and accessories to remain in top shape. Dickson City Hyundai, a dealership in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is running a Hyundai Parts Specials for its customers. The genuine OEM parts available in the dealership will ensure that vehicles are in their best form. The dealership is also offering special parts coupons to customers so that they can save some money.
The parts service coupons available at the dealership are Brake Inspection, Battery Test, Hyundai Multi-Point Inspection, and #1 in Customer satisfaction. Customers will get free inspection of brake pads/shoes, rotors/drums, master calipers, and wheel cylinders even as the dealership's technicians check the brake fluid level and parking brake. There is a coupon for a free battery test where drivers can get their vehicle's battery checked for free. Drivers can get their vehicle inspected by the trained technicians at the dealership and determine if there is an issue with the vehicle using the Hyundai Multi-Point Inspection coupon.
Rigorous inspection by the dealership's Parts and Service Managers helps customers get genuine parts for their vehicles. This leads to high level of customer satisfaction. Drivers must print the coupon or show it on their phones when they visit the dealership to avail the services.
Interested individuals who want more information about the coupons can visit the dealerships website at http://www.dicksoncityhyundai.com. They can contact the sales team for any questions at 570-487-5000. Customers can also drive down to Dickson City Hyundai located at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway and talk to the sales executive in person. The dealership is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday.
Media Contact
RAY MCGARRY, Dickson City Hyundai, (570) 885-3356, rmcgarry@rosadogroup.com
SOURCE Dickson City Hyundai