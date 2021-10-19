SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dickson City Hyundai is offering a Complimentary Maintenance Program for new Hyundai vehicles in the Scranton, PA, area. Individuals who have bought a new Hyundai vehicle can benefit from this complimentary maintenance offer and enjoy three years of free maintenance. Interested drivers can save a lot of money on the basic maintenance of their new Hyundai vehicle, so owners of a new Hyundai vehicle may be interested in exploring this offer.
The advantages of the Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance Program include tire rotation, engine oil and engine filter changes (except for fuel cell electric vehicles and electric vehicles), standard and factory-scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first), Quaker State oil, Hyundai filters, and supplemented or extended Hyundai Protection Plans. The offer applies to all 2022 Hyundai vehicles purchased or leased after Feb. 1, 2020.
Interested individuals who have Hyundai vehicles can visit dicksoncityhyundai.com and learn more about Hyundai's three-year Complimentary Maintenance program. If interested parties have any questions, then they can directly call the dealership at 507-487-5000. The dealership, Dickson City Hyundai, is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The dealership is located at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Media Contact
RAY MCGARRY, Dickson City Hyundai, (570) 885-3356, rmcgarry@rosadogroup.com
SOURCE Dickson City Hyundai