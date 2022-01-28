SCRANTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dickson City Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has welcomed the 2022 Hyundai Elantra to its inventory. The 2022 Elantra has a roomy cabin and a stylish exterior. It comes in SE, SEL, N Line, Limited, Hybrid Blue, and Hybrid Limited trim levels.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra has three engine options- first is a 2.0-liter Inline 4-cylinder engine that generates 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet torque. A 1.6-liter turbocharged Inline-4 is another engine option that churns out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A 2.0-liter Inline-4 is also available that delivers 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.
Inside the 2022 Hyundai Elantra is a spacious and feature-packed cabin so that the driver feels confident while handling the vehicle. Seats are comfortable and contribute to the convenience quotient for customers. The cockpit is beautifully designed so that the driver can easily access all the information and focus on driving. 2022 Hyundai Elantra has an 8.0-inch center display and an optional 10.3-inch digital gauge display to connect and entertain passengers during long journeys.
Individuals who want to learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra can schedule a test drive from the Dickson City Hyundai website. To get more information, customers can contact the dealership at 570-487-5000. The dealership has qualified technicians who provide maintenance and repair services. Interested shoppers can browse the dealership's online inventory or visit the showroom at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, Pennsylvania.
