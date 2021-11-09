SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Hyundai dealership in Scranton, Pennsylvania, announces the arrival of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric. Scranton drivers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric can find it in Dickson City Hyundai. The 2022 Kona Electric has got a variety of updates and a fresh design. Its enhanced powertrain offers a sporty and an eco-friendly option that appeals to a variety of buyers. Updated infotainment and safety features give drivers a more satisfying and reliable driving experience.

The 2022 Kona Electric is powered by a 64.0-kWh battery that makes 201 horsepower on a front-wheel drivetrain. The interior is designed from quality materials, is comfortable, and is equipped with a host of features. In terms of connectivity, all models come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capabilities and a 10.3-inch digital gauge display. The base level, SEL, comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen; when upgraded to the Limited edition, it adds a 10.3-inch display with navigation. A six-speaker audio system is standard, while the limited models come with an eight-speaker Infinity audio system. The standard safety systems include a Lane-Departure Warning with Lane-Keeping Assist, Automated Emergency Braking with Forward-Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control and Pedestrian Detection. 

Individuals interested in the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric can take the vehicle for a test drive at Dickson City Hyundai. To learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric, contact the dealership at 570-487-5000. Buyers can explore the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric up close by visiting the dealership located at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, Pa. Shoppers could also browse the dealership's 2022 Hyundai Kona EV inventory online.

Media Contact

Ray McGarry, Dickson City Hyundai, (570) 885-3356, rmcgarry@rosadogroup.com

 

SOURCE Dickson City Hyundai

