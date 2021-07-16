NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... West Central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving across portions of the area. Rain rates of one to two inches per hour can be expected. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lehighton, East Stroudsburg, Palmerton, Bangor, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Walnutport, East Bangor, Delaware Water Gap, and Brodheadsville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 298 and 314. Northeast Extension between mile markers 65 and 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&