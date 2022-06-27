Digital Sylvia, LLC, the company that owns the WATCHFREEFLIX™ branded AVOD channels adds WATCHFREEMYSTERYFLIX™ and WATCHFREEADVENTUREFLIX™ to its expanding lineup of ad-supported genre channels. Launching these two new channels today brings Digital Sylvia's total number of WATCHFREEFLIX-branded channels to a total of 14. Both channels are available now on Roku and soon on Amazon Fire TV in the coming weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Sylvia, LLC, the company that owns the WATCHFREEFLIX™ branded AVOD channels adds WATCHFREEMYSTERYFLIX™ and WATCHFREEADVENTUREFLIX™ to its expanding lineup of ad-supported genre channels. Launching these two new channels today brings Digital Sylvia's total number of WATCHFREEFLIX-branded channels to a total of 14. Both channels are available now on Roku and soon on Amazon Fire TV in the coming weeks.
"I am always excited to expand our WATCHFREEFLIX brand through more and more genre channels. Viewers enjoy the ability to watch their favorite genres aggregated on one channel. I think segmentation in the marketplace gives the viewer more targeted choices and enhances their overall viewing experience." says Gary Delfiner, CEO of Digital Sylvia LLC, creator/owner of WatchFreeFlix.
Parent company Digital Sylvia LLC plans to add additional channels in the near future. The plan is to continue its robust content acquisition strategy through acquisition deals with more and more content distributors, as it fuels the expansion of more genre-based channels. The company currently has ongoing deals with over 20 major independent content distributors and counting.
About Digital Sylvia LLC (Owner of WatchFreeFlix)
Digital Sylvia LLC develops, builds, and deploys proprietary AVOD movie and TV channels across multiple platforms in the United States and Canada. WatchFreeFlix (TM) is the company's highest profile and most popular channel. Quickly approaching 3000 films and TV shows, Digital Sylvia LLC will continue to deploy more channels on more platforms domestically and soon internationally. The company is aggressively looking to add more and more content distributors as well.
Media Contact
Mitch Messinger, Messinger Media Management, 1 8186016661, mthirdpower@sbcglobal.net
SOURCE Digital Sylvia LLC