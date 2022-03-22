MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lost and Found: Miraculous Love: The Holiday Edition": a fun and entertaining holiday narrative. "Lost and Found: Miraculous Love: The Holiday Edition" is the creation of published author Dina Hendricks, a loving wife and mother of four.
Hendricks shares, "What do you love? Mom and Dad? Pizza? Ice cream? Lovies? Your cat? Singing? Your best friend? Favorite toy? Chocolate? Brother? Sister? Writing? Soccer? Your smile? Your cousins? School? Gymnastics? Grandparents? Creating? Basketball? Church? Your horse? Coloring? New clothes? Friends? Baseball? Your guardians? Video games? Football? Candy? Play-Doh or slime? Sleepovers? Your dog? Dancing? Spaghetti and meatballs? The list goes on and on.
"Who does God love? You!
"In this third book of the Lost and Found series, there are two very different stories, but both show us God's unmatchable love. How do the people closest to you show their love? Do they show it by taking care of you? By making you dinner or keeping you warm when you're cold?
"Maybe by taking you to the doctor when you're sick or even sometimes it's as simple as just telling you they love you or helping you tie your shoe or do your homework? So, let's play a game! Let's see if you can find all of the times when God shows his love. Are you up for the challenge? I think you can do it. You look like quite the love expert!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dina Hendricks's new book will delight and entertain young readers while imparting important scriptural information.
Hendricks shares an uplifting message of God's love within the pages of this delightful adventure.
Consumers can purchase "Lost and Found: Miraculous Love: The Holiday Edition" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
