DingOutdoors, the premiere text shopping platform for camping, outdoor, and hiking gear has launched a contest to win a two (2) week outdoor adventure trip featuring an RV, campsites, gear, and various outdoor activities.
The winner will be chosen randomly and announced on August 1, 2021. Participants can sign up for free and earn chances to win by performing activities on social media and sharing real-life outdoor experiences. Participants have until July 31, 2021 11:59 PM EST to enter.
The more activities a participant performs, the more entries (chances) they earn to win the Ultimate Outdoor Adventure. For example, activities include referring friends to sign up for contest, liking social media posts, or sharing a hiking or camping picture. New activities will be added frequently including one for Earth Day coming up.
"Our team is extremely thrilled to provide this opportunity for our fellow outdoor lovers to enjoy an amazing adventure and make some some life-long memories," said Jay Resio, founder of DingOutdoors."
DingOutdoors is leading the next wave of digital commerce with it's text shopping platform. Users sign up to receive text message offers and if they would like to purchase, all they have to do is reply YES. The transaction is complete and the fulfillment process begins.
Resio added, "Our goal is to provide an easy way for outdoor enthusiasts to discover gear with a frictionless way to purchase. Sign up takes a minute. And buying takes only a couple seconds."
DingOutdoors is also giving away gear each month for people that sign up for text alerts. April's giveaway includes hiking poles.
To learn more about DingOutdoors and the Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Contest, please visit dingoutdoors.com
About DingOutdoors
DingOutdoors is the #1 text shopping platform for camping, hiking, outdoor gear. The company was started by a father-son team to create a new way for the son's scout troop to generate funding. Users sign up for free text deals and if they would like to purchase, they reply YES. DingOutdoors also provides a partner program for non-profits, groups, and organizations to help generate funds.
Jay Resio, DingOutdoors, +1 (412) 438-3125, press@dingoutdoors.com
