LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Lehigh Valley®, the destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism in Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, today announced it has been awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal with Distinction. The globally-recognized accreditation from Destinations International acknowledges the organization's commitment to meeting rigorous industry standards of the professional destination marketing community, while the additional honor shows Discover Lehigh Valley® exceeded program requirements.
"We're incredibly proud to achieve this recognition from Destinations International, especially in a year that has posed unimaginable challenges for our community and Lehigh Valley's tourism industry," said Alex Michaels, president and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "The accreditation can be attributed to the hard work put forward by our team who consistently finds innovative ways to market and showcase Lehigh Valley. We are pleased that our efforts have exceeded the standards set forth by the tourism and hospitality industry."
DMAP further verifies Discover Lehigh Valley's commitment to community partnerships, sustainable growth, and local prosperity. The accreditation also validates the organization's work to uphold its mission of strengthening the region's economy while enhancing local pride and quality of life through tourism.
"The DMAP seal is an honor for the entire Lehigh Valley community," said Mike Fehnel, vice president and general manager for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom and chairman of the board for Discover Lehigh Valley. "Discover Lehigh Valley is one of our state's most respected destination marketing organizations and their commitment to showcasing our community is unmatched."
Destinations International's DMAP seal serves as a visible industry distinction for tourism organizations around the world. To gain accreditation, an organization must successfully comply with a multitude of performance areas. Key standards evaluated include governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development, and research.
"We are pleased to have Discover Lehigh Valley join our distinguished group of professionals," said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. "The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community."
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
