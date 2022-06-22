The 360° marketing campaign invites tourists and locals to experience the sophisticated bar, restaurant and boutique hotel scene exploding in Lehigh Valley
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Lehigh Valley® the destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties is celebrating the start of summer with a new 360° marketing campaign, "A Night Out," to illuminate the magic that is unlocked when the sun goes down and the city lights turn up – this will be the largest seasonal campaign to-date for the organization. An area well-known for its daytime historic sites and outdoor adventures, Lehigh Valley, home to the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton as well as dozens of other picturesque towns and boroughs, also boasts an array of nightlife indulgences from foodie-approved restaurants and scenic rooftop settings to hand-crafted local libations and a variety of boutique hotels for luxurious overnight stays.
"People are excited and ready to get back to traveling. They want to enjoy weekends away and nights out with family and friends, and Lehigh Valley has this truly sophisticated and burgeoning nightlife offering that simply can't be missed," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "There is nothing like those magical summer nights out on the town and our goal was to capture that energy and vibe with this fresh marketing campaign."
Discover Lehigh Valley worked with John Sterling Ruth Studio to direct and produce the videos being used in its advertising and social media campaigns. "This was such a fun campaign to develop with our partners," said Alisa Lopano, Director, Creative Services at Discover Lehigh Valley. "We wanted to highlight a variety of nighttime activities that can take something simple like dining out with friends to the next level with more elevated experiences that are suited to people's unique tastes and interests. The video direction with its beautiful camera angles and lighting really brings the vision together."
The group is in the midst of launching its robust, multi-channel campaign which includes regional TV and digital video ads, radio commercials in partnership with iHeartRadio featuring travel host, Sandy Fenton on "Let's Talk Travel with AAA," billboards across key travel routes throughout Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington D.C., in addition to local digital and vinyl boards via Adams Outdoor, and print placements within prominent lifestyle magazine, Lehigh Valley Style. The group is also extending the campaign onto its social media channels, its website, DiscoverLehighValley.com, and through various elements on VisitPA.com and includes Google Search & Display and Digital Travel Ad Network to optimize the overall campaign. The campaign is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
