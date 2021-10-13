PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Reverend David A. Fisher & Michelle Nicola-Grossmiller provide encouragement through faith to readers in Speak Lord For Your Servant is Listening: Reflections On Sacred Scripture ($20.49, paperback, 9781662831072; $9.99, e-book, 9781662831089).
Reverend Fisher & Nicola-Grossmiller penned a thoughtful collection of reflections on biblical passages and two short articles on how translation of the original Greek text is used in translating the Our Father or Lord's Prayer and Christ the Good Shepherd. Christian readers will appreciate more than two hundred biblical reflections, many written during the Covid pandemic.
While both authors are Catholic and references to Catholic teachings and the Fathers of the Church are abundant; the authors recommend their thought-provoking text will be meaningful for all men and women of faith, anyone yearning to make sense of life in their search for God in the Sacred Scriptures.
"This project emerged during the Covid pandemic as a way to reach many who were living in fear and without hope," said Fisher. "The Sacred Scriptures are the remedy for our ills and doubts as human beings. Being a Catholic priest I come from a definite perspective on Christianity, but I hope all Christians and indeed all men and women will find it accessible and meaningful for their lives."
Reverend Fisher was ordained a Maronite Catholic priest in 1984 by Pope Saint John Paul II in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy. He studied at Rome's Pontifical Gregorian University. Reverend Fisher is a professor of world religions, philosophy and theology, presently teaching Eastern Christian Theology at St. Charles Seminary in Philadelphia. For many years, he has been a contributing writer for The Maronite Voice. Reverend Fisher also serves as an outreach priest for Cross Catholic Outreach, which funds missions to the poor around the world.
Retired from a 40-year healthcare career, Nicola-Grossmiller holds a bachelor's degree in Medical Technology. She also performed some graduate work in CQI, in addition to undergraduate/graduate level Theology Studies. Nicola-Grossmiller is a proud mother and Godmother, who enjoys meditating on scripture and praying. She is excited to continue furthering her religious education, Bible study, writing, creative writing and providing informal counseling of troubled youth.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Speak Lord For Your Servant is Listening: Reflections On Sacred Scripture is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
