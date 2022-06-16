"I Could Do That!: Construction Jobs" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dixie McGuffey is a charming children's tale that finds young friends learning about the many skilled workers it takes to successfully build a home.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Could Do That!: Construction Jobs": an upbeat and encouraging message for young minds. "I Could Do That!: Construction Jobs" is the creation of published author Dixie McGuffey, a trained elementary school educator turned skilled tradesman who participated in an apprenticeship program at General Motors in the 1970s.
McGuffey shares, "What is happening next door? The children watch and learn how many jobs go into building a house. The children get excited as every day brings new people to work on the new neighbor's home. Soon the children are able to meet their new friends and tell them about the workers who help build their house."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie McGuffey's new book takes readers right to the construction site to enjoy and find value in skilled trades.
McGuffey shares in hopes of encouraging young minds with an interest in the construction field.
Consumers can purchase "I Could Do That!: Construction Jobs" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Could Do That!: Construction Jobs," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing