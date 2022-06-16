"I Could Do That!: Factory Jobs" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dixie McGuffey takes young readers on a family adventure touring a factory and discovering how it operates.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Could Do That!: Factory Jobs": an enlightening journey through different departments of a factory and how each person does their job. "I Could Do That!: Factory Jobs" is the creation of published author Dixie McGuffey, a formerly-trained elementary education instructor who had an unexpected career change with General Motors that lasted for thirty-six years.
McGuffey shares "I would like to encourage young children to explore the advantage and skill and value of trade work. I enjoyed every year I worked in the trades and hope that this book will start a child to think about the rewards and satisfaction from a trade career."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie McGuffey's new book educates young readers on the advantages of having a trade job.
